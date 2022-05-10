Robert Ambrose Steckbauer
Born to Eternal Life on April 29, 2022 at the age of 62. Loving husband to Eileen Ambrose Steckbauer for 27 years. Dear father to David Ambrose-Steckbauer and Maija Ambrose-Steckbauer. He is also survived by his brother William Steckbauer. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Robert and Marilyn Steckbauer and brothers Timothy and Dale. Memorial visitation on Wednesday, May 11 at Molthen Bell funeral home (700 Milwaukee Ave., South Milwaukee) from 5 to 7 PM and on Thursday, May 12 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church (3722 S. 58th St., Milwaukee) from 11 AM to 12 PM with Mass at 12 PM.
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home is serving the family and can be reached at 414-762-0154.