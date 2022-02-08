WEST BEND
Robert “Bob” E. Jahn
Robert “Bob” E. Jahn passed away peacefully on February 4, 2022, in his hometown of West Bend.
“To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.” - 2 Cor. 5:8.
Bob’s life was full and blessed from his early childhood in Fond Du Lac as the oldest of five boys to Dorothy and Ralph Jahn. He found love early in life, and was married to his high school sweetheart, Sally, for 63 years.
His life was comprised of passions of faith, family, friends, business, community service, lake life, pheasant hunting, music, song, and of course, golf!
His successes spanned 50 years with Northwestern Mutual Life, West Bend Country Club - Board of Directors, Evans Scholar - lifetime member, West Bend Little League Association - president and Hall of Fame inductee, Kiwanis Club - president, Federated Financial Savings / US Bank - Board of Directors.
He lived out his dreams of world travel with Sally and friends including trips to Paris, Spain, Portugal, England, Germany, Austria, Greece, Ireland, Alaska, the Caribbean and more.
Bob and Sally spent their retirement years on the Gulf coast of Florida in Naples, where they built lasting friendships with their Cedar Hammock “family.” Bob enjoyed Sundays singing in the choir and volunteer work at the local hospital. Countless rounds of golf, including one ace, were followed by happy hours, laughter, and intimate sunsets on the beach.
Above all, Bob valued God, his beautiful wife, Sally, and his adored children and grandchildren. His dry humor, gentle guidance, consummate optimism, and humble accomplishments will forever be cherished and remembered. Bob cared deeply, lived fully and loved dearly. May his memory forever be a blessing.
Bob is survived by his wife, Sally; four children, Greg (Laurie) Jahn, Kathy Jahn Endsley, Paula “PJ” Walder, and Michael (Nina) Hammon Jahn; 11 grandchildren; four brothers, David (Sharon) Jahn, Steve (Sharon) Jahn, Mark Jahn, and Jeff Jahn; a sister-in-law, Kay (Tom) Gable; two brothers-in-law, Gary (Meg) Pelkey and Harold “Skip” Pelkey; and by a large and caring extended community.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Dorothy Jahn; parents-in-law, Harold and Honey Pelkey; and a son-in-law, David T. Walder.
A memorial service in celebration of Bob’s life will be held on Friday, February 11, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service (1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095). Friends, family, and community members are welcome to join in a reception immediately following the service at the funeral home from 12:00 p.m. (noon) until 2:00 p.m.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Bob’s arrangements. Online guest book and condolences may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St. West Bend, WI 53095.