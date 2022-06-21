Robert ‘Bob’ Earl Mietzel
June 28, 1936 - June 8, 2022
Robert “Bob” Earl Mietzel died on June 8, 2022, at the age of 85 surrounded by his family. He was born on June 28, 1936, to the late Earl and Goldie (nee Rogers) Mietzel. After their divorce, Goldie married Buehl Cuff, who proudly accepted the role as stepfather.
After graduating from Beaver Dam High School in 1954, he proudly served in the United States Air Force at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, AZ, as a jet fighter mechanic until his honorable discharge in 1958.
On August 20, 1966, he married Donna Fronek and they began their life together in West Bend. He was an active participant for several years in the West Bend Drum and Bugle Corps. He also began his lifelong career as a carpenter at Mallard Coach, ending at Country Cabinetry when he retired. After his retirement he enjoyed spending time with his family, watching movies and was always willing to join a sheepshead game.
He is survived by his wife, Donna, of 55 years; and their two children, Stephanie (Jim) Nordquist and Ryan Mietzel. He is also survived by a daughter, Shelley (Pat) Giles of Sun City West, AZ; 3 grandchildren: Tristan and Tanner Nordquist, and Crystalyn (Kyle) Narramore; brothers- and sisters-in-law: Fran Fronek, Phil Fronek, Paul (Nancy) Fronek, Bill (Cindy) Lambert, Victor (Kathy) Fronek, Steve (Amy) Fronek; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Buehl Cuff; infant son Jeff; in-laws Edward and Ida Fronek and Lorein Fronek; brother-in-law Dennis Fronek, and sister-in-law Carol Fronek.
Robert’s family extends a sincere and heartfelt thank-you to all the wonderful caregivers at The Cornerstone Assisted Living Facility. Additionally, the family also extends a thank-you to the ER Staff of Froedtert West Bend Hospital for the care and compassion they provided to Robert.
A private family burial will be held on June 28, 2022, at Pine River Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Robert’s name to the Washington County Humane Society or Interfaith Caregivers of Washington County.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. Messages for the family may be left in an online guest book at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.