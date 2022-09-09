Robert ‘Bob’ Herbert
Aug. 10, 1936 - Aug. 13, 2022
Robert “Bob” Herbert, a veteran of the Vietnam War and Army retiree, passed away peacefully on August 13, 2022, with his family by his side.
Bob was born on August 10, 1936, to Thomas and Jean (Szczodrowski) in Chicago, Illinois. He enlisted in the United States Army at the early age of 17. He served his initial duty in Frankfurt, Germany, where he met his love of 67 years, Rosemarie (Knoth). Bob chose to continue his career in the Army that included two voluntary tours in Vietnam. He was promoted to Master Sargent in 1968, the youngest E-8 at the time. Bob served his country for 20 years and retired on October 1, 1973.
The Army recognized Bob for his honorable service with a Bronze Star, four Army Commendation medals, four Good Conduct medals, an Army of Occupation medal, a Vietnam Service medal, and a Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.
After the Army, Bob created R.W. Herbert, LLC, a successful wholesaler of pneumatic tools and supplies that was eventually sold in 2019.
Bob was passionate about cross country skiing and cycling. He participated in over twenty of the American Birkebeiner races and was a member of USA Cycling and Midwest Masters Cycling Team. Bob was a fierce competitor throughout his cycling career. He succeeded in winning two FIAC National Championships, one Military Cycling Championship, one 4-rider Team World Championship and six State of Wisconsin championships.
Those Bob leaves behind include his wife, Rosemarie Herbert; brother, John (Barb) Herbert; sister, Shirley Putnam; two children, Mark (Sara) Herbert and Connie Frederick; six grandchildren Nick, Alex, Christopher, Sydney, Branden, and Charlie; and three great-grandchildren, Serenna, Avery, and Kinsleigh.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his son Bob and brother Dave.
A memorial service in honor of Bob’s life and military service will be held at Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home in West Bend on September 17, 2022. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. followed by a service at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the John Daly-Major Ed Foundation www.jd-me1991.org, in Bob’s honor are appreciated by the family.
The family would like to thank Washington County Deputies Kalish and Heinke, as well as the St. Lawrence and Allenton EMS for their tenacity, dedication, and compassion.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Bob’s arrangements. Additional information and a guest book can be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.