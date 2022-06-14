West Bend
Robert “Bob” J. Pitrof
October 19, 1950 - June 8, 2022
Robert “Bob” J. Pitrof, 71, of West Bend passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in his sleep while on vacation on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
He was born on October 19, 1950, to the late Robert and Lucy (nee Handzlick) Pitrof in Milwaukee. Bob graduated from Washington High School, where he also met his “Babe,” Patti Palmer. On October 4, 1969, Bob and Patti were united in marriage at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Milwaukee. They started out young, and together raised their 3 children in the Slinger area.
He worked at Acro Automation for over 40 years and currently was working part time at Insight Vision in Saukville. Bob was a member of the West Bend Moose Lodge, West Bend Dance Club, Centime Nocturne Dance Club, and also volunteered at UWWC, Museum of Wisconsin Art and St. James Episcopal Church. Faith, family and friends were the center of Bob’s world. He was dedicated and loyal, always putting others first. He loved to dance! Bob taught country dancing for 20 years and he and Patti often got all dressed up in his tuxedo and her formal dress and went ballroom dancing. And oh, how he loved to meet new people everywhere he and Patti went. A warm smile and firm handshake or hug would greet anyone Bob encountered. Bob had a passion for fishing, especially with his wife or best friend, Blaine. The shiny red boat in the garage was always ready to hit the water! It didn’t matter if the fish were biting or not. Just spending time out on the water with the sun shining bright and the wind in his face filled Bob with joy.
He could never get enough sunshine on him. The hotter the temperature, the more he liked it. He and Patti spent many days and nights with family and friends on their patio. When you walked out to the patio, beautiful flowers and a meticulously cut lawn would welcome all that entered. He had a green thumb for gardening and a wonderful respect for nature. Many cocktails and beers were shared on the patio and he was always willing to try a new craft beer. The darker the better!
While chatting with friends new or old, the conversation would always include Bob sharing how proud he was of his children and granddaughters. He coached his children’s sports when they were younger and attended every event the kids were involved in. That tradition carried on with his grandchildren as he enjoyed attending track meets, ice shows, soccer games, band concerts, graduation celebrations and so much more. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Those Bob leaves behind to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 52 years, Patti Pitrof; three children, Bryan (Amy) Pitrof, Jeffrey (Christine) Pitrof, and Lynnette “Lynn” (Paul) Backhaus; five granddaughters, Melanie Pitrof, Claire Pitrof, Amanda Pitrof, Emma Pitrof, and Lexi Backhaus; four sisters, Barbara Abler, Patricia Kabb, Christine (Robert Schinschke) Pitrof, and Carol (David) Kurtz; a brother, William (Sarah) Pitrof; sister-in-law, Kathy (Siegfried) Mueller; three brothers-in-law, John (Nancy) Palmer, William (Grace) Palmer, and Michael Kabb; many nieces and nephews, and dance and church friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Gertrude Palmer and father-in-law, Chauncey Palmer; and three brothers-in-law, Paul Abler, James Palmer, and Robert Palmer.
A memorial service in remembrance of Bob will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 148 S. 8th Ave, West Bend. Burial at St. James Columbarium to follow.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Bob’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.