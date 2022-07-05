CAMPBELLSPORT
Robert ‘Bob’ James Schairer Sr.
Nov. 13, 1942 — June 28, 2022
Robert “Bob” James Schairer Sr., 79, of Campbellsport, went home to his Lord on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at his home. He was born in West Bend on November 13, 1942, the son of John and Iremina (Linden) Schairer.
On December 17, 1973, Bob married Jeanne Marie Heider at St Lucas Lutheran Church in Kewaskum. Bob worked for Sheet Metal Workers Local 18 as a sheet metal worker doing siding and decking and in recent years installing skylights before retiring. He was a member of St. Lucas Lutheran Church. He enjoyed watching the Brewers and NASCAR, going to races at Slinger and Plymouth, going up North, going to the dump, mowing the grass at Lutheran Memorial Park but most of all spending time with his beloved family.
Those left behind to embrace his memories include his wife, Jeanne; daughters Michelle (Dean) Brandt and Laurie (Anthony) Bunkelman; grandchildren Brianna, Mallory, Andrew, Devin, Tyler and Ashley; mother-in-law Marie Heider; siblings Ivan Schairer, Virginia Habersetzer, Marian (Richard) Kreif, Jacob Schairer, Julia (Gerhardt) Zimdars, John (Kathy) Schairer and Irma Schairer; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Don and Cyndi Heider, Diane Shreves, Earl and Kim Heider Jr, and Richard and Kathy Heider; special niece and family Catherine (Gary) Osier, Adam Elert, Jacob Elert, Matthew Elert and Stephanie Meyers; and other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; son Robert Jr.; father-in-law Earl Heider Sr.; sisters Jean and Rose Schairer; brother Paul Schairer; sisters-in-law Joanne Schairer and Debbie Schairer; and brother-in-law Ed Habersetzer.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, at St. Lucas Lutheran Church,1417 Parkview Drive, Kewaskum. Followed by memorial services at 12 p.m. at the church. The Rev. Timothy Henning will officiate and inurnment will follow in Lutheran Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to St. Lucas Lutheran Church.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family. Online guestbook and condolences can be found at www.twohigfunerals.com.