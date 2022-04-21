Robert ‘Bob’ John Henke Sr.
Nov. 29, 1933 - April 18, 2022
Robert “Bob” John Henke Sr., age 88, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022, at LindenGrove in New Berlin. He was born on November 29, 1933, to Bruno and Marie (nee Bayer) Henke.
Robert Henke Sr. met Janice Ione Henke (nee Marx) at Marquette University, and they were married on May 3, 1958. After a four-year stint in the Navy, he worked as a banker and finished his career as a salesman at Kunzelmann-Esser for over 30 years. Later in life he owned and operated Henke’s U-Pick raspberry farm in Jackson.
Bob is survived by his children Robert Jr. (Peggy) Henke and Chris Henke. He is further survived by grandchildren Nicholas (Amanda), Anthony, Timothy, Jarrod and Brian; great-grandchildren Masen, Luke and Hazel; nieces; nephews; and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; and his siblings, Fr. Eugene Henke, Elaine Henke, Bruno (Ramona) Henke and Mariann (Kenneth) Malmquist; and nephews John and Richard Malmquist.
A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at St. Peter Catholic Church of Slinger with Father Richard J. Stoffel presiding. Interment will follow the mass at Mt. Olivet Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. Visitation will be at the church only on Tuesday, April 26, from 9:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. Memorials are appreciated to St. Peter Catholic Church (208 E. Washington St., Slinger, WI 53086).
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.