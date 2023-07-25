WEST BEND
Robert ‘Bob’ Joseph Noegel
Jan. 1, 1950 - July 21, 2023
Robert “Bob” Joseph Noegel, age 73 years, of West Bend was called home to be with the Lord on July 21, 2023, at Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon.
Bob was born on January 1, 1950, in West Bend to Robert and Elizabeth Noegel (Rossman). He was united in marriage to Lori Mueller on November 26, 1975, in West Bend.
Bob graduated from West Bend High School in 1968. He was an avid Corvette enthusiast, having owned several in his lifetime. Bob enjoyed his many casino trips in Wisconsin and Michigan. He loved spending time with his family, especially his three granddaughters who fondly referred to him as “Bobby.”
Those Bob leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife of 47 years, Lori; daughter, Elizabeth (Eric) Mesa; and three granddaughters, Ava, Josephine, and London. He is further survived by three siblings, Dianne Schloemer, Dave (Sandy) Noegel, and Debbie (Rich) Kissinger; two sisters-in-law, Eileen Noegel and Jaye P. (Tom Winters) Mueller; special cousin, Jean; as well as many other cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his brother, John Noegel; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, LeRoy and Jeanne Mueller.
A celebration of life visitation for Bob will be held on Friday, July 28, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bob’s name can be directed to The Cancer Center at Froedtert West Bend Hospital or Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon.
The family would like to thank Dr. Charles Kaufmann. Also Dr. Burfeind and Dr. Johnstone and their medical teams at the Cancer Center at Froedtert West Bend Hospital for their exceptional medical care.
In addition, a special thank-you to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon for their amazing compassion and care during Bob’s final days.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Bob’s arrangements. For additional information or to leave an online condolence on the tribute wall, please visit www.myrhum-patten.com.