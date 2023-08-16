Robert ‘Bob’ Raymond Kudek
Robert “Bob” Raymond Kudek, 83, peacefully passed away on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family after a two-year battle with cancer.
Bob was born in Kewaskum to the late Wilmer and Viola (nee Ruplinger) Kudek. Bob was united in marriage to Verna Techtmann on February 20, 1960, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in West Bend. He was a graduate of Kewaskum High School. Following high school, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving multiple years of active duty. Bob worked at the Gehl Company for 44 years.
He served on various boards and committees for both Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School. He was recently honored with the President’s Award at KMLHS for his decades of service from the school’s humble beginning 50 years ago until just recently when his health no longer allowed him to serve. He proudly served on the West Bend Fire Department from 1969-1993 as a firefighter, EMT, and lieutenant as well as the past treasurer of the Little Green Lake Association. He was a lifetime member of the Lt. Ray Dickop American Legion Post #36 and served his fellow veterans in various capacities including three terms as post commander.
Those left to cherish Bob’s memory include his wife, Verna Kudek; four children, Kathryn (Mark) Eiting of Homer Glen, IL, Donald (Kristin) Kudek of Germantown, Sharon Roskopf of Milwaukee, and Gerald (Lisa) Kudek of West Bend; eight grandchildren, Matthew (Christina) Kudek, Stephanie (Andrew) Koenig, Krystle (Josh) Duplessis, Emily Kudek, Rachel (Matt) Brueser, Ryan (Mary Rockwell) Kudek, Elizabeth Kudek, and Alexis Kudek; five great-grandchildren, Isabella Kudek, Savannah Duplessis, Ezra Kudek, Asher Kudek, and Kinsley Duplessis; two sisters, Jeanette (Robert) Thelen and Chris (Colleen) Bergseth; a brother, Dan (Joy) Kudek; brothers/sisters-in-law, Janet Techtmann, Arlene Koepke, Richard (Diane) Techtmann, and Mae (Sonny) Mehringer; other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents and in-laws, Richard Sr. and Fredia Techtmann, Bob was greeted at the gates of heaven by two grandchildren, Alex Kudek and Chad Eiting; brothers and sister-in-law, Florence and Lewis Enderle, Carl Koepke, Paul Techtmann, and Edward Bergseth.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 19, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. at Good Shepherd Ev. Lutheran Church, 777 S. Indiana Ave. in West Bend. A Christian service celebrating the gift of eternal life won for him by his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Robert Hein and Paul Janke officiating the service. To commemorate his military service, full military honors will follow the church service on-site. Immediately following, the family would like to invite you to a luncheon in the church’s fellowship hall. A private burial will be held by the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bob’s honor can be given to the building funds at Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, or Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church - West Bend.
The family would like to thank the entire team at the West Bend Cancer Center, especially Dr. Colin Mooney for the gracious and loving care he provided; Froedtert Hospital - Milwaukee; his in-home hospice care givers, especially nurse Bonnie and his caregiver Jackie. Their selfless, loving care made his heavenly journey home as easy as possible.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Robert’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book can be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.