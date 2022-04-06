Robert D. 'Bob' Brace Jr.
Robert D. 'Bob' Brace Jr. passed away peacefully Monday, April 4, 2022 at the age of 67 after a brave fight with prostate cancer. He was the beloved husband of 43 years to Linda (nee Beine); loving father of Peggy (Todd) Rogers and Eric (Natalie) Brace; and proud grandfather of Keegan, Rowan, and Riley Rogers and Brendan and Finnian Brace. He was dear brother of John (Jean) Brace and Neil (Tom Hage) Brace; dear son-in-law of Ralph (Mary) Beine. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and DeeDee Brace Sr.; his brother Ken Brace; and his twin sons, Adam and Aaron Brace. He is further survived by brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Bob loved spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed his younger years at his grandparents’ lake home. As an adult he was able to share his love of lake life with his family and build his own lake home.
Visitation at the Funeral Home, 1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, Saturday, April 9, from 3 to 4:45 p.m. with a memorial service at 5 p.m. Interment will be private at Washington County Memorial Park. Memorials to the American Cancer Society or Washington County Humane Society are appreciated.
