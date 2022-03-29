WEST BEND
Robert D. Fink
June 11, 1947 - March 23, 2022
On March 23, 2022, Robert (Bob) D. Fink happily joined his wife, Joan, in heaven. His storytelling days began in Fond du Lac on June 11, 1947, when he was born to Winnie and Audrey Fink. After a childhood full of adventures (and misadventures) with his numerous siblings and cousins on the family farm, he pursued a teaching degree at Central College and later Marion College after his time in the Army Reserves.
After a chance meeting in a dime store, he married the love of his life, Joan Mehleis, on May 28, 1971. They made their home in West Bend, where they raised their two daughters, Jennifer and Christy.
For 31 years, he taught math and played pranks on his colleagues at Silverbrook Middle School, coaching forensics and multiple sports. Over the course of his lifetime, he played thousands of games of Greedy, Greedy (winning most since he was the scorekeeper), made hundreds of campfires brighter (literally), spent thousands of hours in deer stands, golfed countless rounds, lost hundreds of games of Scrabble (go Jenni!), built hundreds of decks, and spent infinite hours helping others. While many remember Bob for his embellished storytelling and creative problem-solving (which usually involved duct tape and a complete disregard for safety), perhaps his most notable legacy was his devotion to his family. This was particularly evident in his unwavering dedication as Joan's caregiver in her final years.
Left to retell Bob's stories and keep his memory alive are his daughters: Jennifer (Dan) Savery of Rolfe, IA and Christy (Joel) Podraza of Hartford; two grandchildren: Sawyer and Sydney Savery; two beloved cats: Phantom and Twitter; his mother, Audrey; his siblings: Terry (Robin), Rick (Jo Ann), Winner (Kathy), Nancy (Neil), and Diane (Kevin); his in-laws: Danny (Lee Anne) Mehleis and Lori (Suzanne) Mehleis; and numerous other relatives and friends. Bob is certainly enjoying his time in heaven with his wife, Joan; dad, Winnie; nephew Joe; in-laws Paul and Marjorie Mehleis; and many other friends and family members.
Those who would like to help celebrate his life are invited to attend a visitation at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI) from 9:30-11:45 a.m. on Saturday, April 23. A short memorial will follow for close friends and family.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call
262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.