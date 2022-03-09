WEST BEND
Robert D. Larson (Bob)
May 18, 1941 - March 3, 2022
Robert D. Larson (Bob), 80, of West Bend, went to meet his savior, Jesus Christ, on March 3, 2022, surrounded by loved ones.
Bob was born May 18, 1941, at home in Custer, South Dakota. In 1955 he moved to Delmont, SD, to live with an aunt and uncle on their family farm. He graduated from Delmont High School in 1960. He participated in many school activities including football, science club, and track where he set the track record for the mile run. He joined the Navy and proudly served from 1960-64.
In 1966 he moved to Wisconsin looking for work. It was here he met the love of his life, Virginia Larson, whom he married on January 21, 1967, and remained married for 54 years until her passing July 30, 2021. They were blessed with four children, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bob is survived by his children Kirk (Julie), Kristine (Todd Wiedmeyer), Karen Nicholas, Kyle (Melanie), and daughter-in-law, Gina; his grandchildren, Ashley (Johnny), Jaime (Andrea), Jeremy (Andie), Derrek (Bri), Matthew (Lauren), Katelyn (Brandon), Justin, Ryan, Jason, Travis (Kristina), Jared, Johnny, Alex (Kolbey), Danny, Promise, Cassandra, Jesse, Brandon and Lucas; his great-grandchildren Emma, Maddilynn, Everly, Jameson, Phoenix, Michael, Elias, DJ, Alesea, Mason, Kyle, Scarlett, Kelly, Aiden, and Theodore; and siblings Donna (Marvin) Hammer and Bill (Mona Lee) Larson.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia; parents, Donald Larson and Myra Larson (O’Connell); brothers Melvin and Jack Larson; grandchildren Bo, Zach, and Kendra.
Bob was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and was illuminated by the Holy Spirit. He loved to study the Bible and had an expansive library of books. He was a big fan of Jimmy Swaggart Ministries and loved to travel to revivals.
Bob was a devoted and active father in his children’s lives and continued that devotion to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was always attending school and sporting events. Whether he was cheering from the stands or coaching from the sidelines he always wanted to be involved.
He was an avid Wisconsin Badgers fan and attended football and basketball games with family. He loved visiting the Black Hills and listening to the wind blow through the pines and looking for bluebirds. Being an outdoorsman Bob always looked forward to his annual fishing trip with his sons in Northern Wisconsin.
Bob had a contagious sense of humor that will be missed by many. We would like to acknowledge the wonderful staff at St. Joseph’s Hospital for the great care and support they provided to Bob and family.
The family would like to extend an invitation for a celebration of his life on March 19 at Jug’s Hitching Post, 2nd floor Banquet Hall, 5781 Main St. West Bend (Kohlsville) from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. A brief public service will be held at 2 p.m. with hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be available. If any flowers or cards want to be sent please use Kristine Wiedmeyer, 1500 Creek Road, West Bend, WI 53090.