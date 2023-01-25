WEST BEND
Robert Edwin Wetzel
Nov. 26, 1936 - Jan. 20, 2023
Robert Edwin Wetzel, age 86, passed away on January 20, 2023, at his home in West Bend. He was born on November 26, 1936, in Milwaukee to Paul and Elizabeth (nee Mohr) Wetzel.
Robert enjoyed fishing, gardening, meeting and helping new people, but most of all he loved spending time with his family. He always had a smile on his face and loved to make people laugh. He was one of the most kindhearted individuals making sure everyone else was taken care of and he loved working as a mason. Many would say that he was a blast to be around and enjoyed having a beverage with all that would come over to sit with him and reminisce about the good times. Robert always had candy, especially Hershey’s chocolate bars, that his grandchildren and great-grandchildren looked for when they visited. He will be missed deeply by all of us.
Robert is survived by his 10 children, Robert (Irene) Wetzel, Debra Wetzel, Julie (Martin) Harris, Patricia (Antonio) Gurrola, Howard (Carol) Wetzel, Tony (Wendy) Wetzel, Pam Beyer, Larry (Lori) Wetzel, Dale (Denise) Wetzel, Carolyn Bonilla; daughter-in-law, Peggy Wetzel; 34 grandchildren; 98 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce E. (Loether); son Daniel Wetzel; granddaughter Misty; 2 great-grandchildren Julian and Trey; his parents; parents-in-law, Richard and Julia (nee Pechstein) Loether; his brother, Paul (Sam) Wetzel Jr.; and son-in-law Larry Beyer.
A funeral service will be at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095) with Chaplain Jessi Smedal presiding. Visitation will be prior on Sunday, January 29, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Horizon Hospice.
A special thank-you to Kim, Jessi, and Cornelius for the extra attention they showed Robert while in hospice.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com or call 262-338-2050.