Robert F. (Bugs) Freitag
Sept. 4, 1936 - Jan. 14, 2022
Robert F. (Bugs) Freitag, age 85, passed away at Froedtert Hospital in West Bend on January 14, 2022. He was born on September 4, 1936, in Milwaukee, to Henry and Mary (nee Habel) Freitag. He was united in marriage to Patricia (nee Geldnich) Freitag for 60 years. He worked for the Village of Fox Point for almost 40 years as a municipal worker along with having a gas/service station in Slinger for many years. During his younger years, he moved from Milwaukee to Big Cedar Lake, Slinger, and got involved with modified stock car racing, helping many of the local drivers keep their cars going. He loved playing cards, especially sheepshead, making road trips to Chicago to bet on the horse races, and visiting the casino. Robert also enjoyed helping Terry on his Big Cedar Lake farm driving the tractor during hay baling and cruising around the countryside visiting his many buddies including those at Strupp’s Implement who always gave him a helping hand. He enjoyed family get-togethers at the lake, being with family and friends and loved spoiling his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Robert is survived by his children Mike Freitag (Betty McGlothin), Jeff “Jesse” (Carol) Freitag, Lisa (Jeff Patasius); grandchildren Janelle (the late Jason) Lisko, Mike (Samantha) Freitag, Kaylee Patasius, Michelle (Karl) Mercado-Sanders, and Steve Koulias; great-grandchildren Kelsey and Kenna Lisko, Cheyenne and Austin Freitag and Kael Sanders. He is further survived by his brother-in-law Tom Cornell (the late Carol), brother-in-law Thomas (Beverly) Geldnich, sister-in-law Marlene (Walter) Gundrum, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Mary Freitag; loving wife, Patricia; daughter Lori Ann; granddaughter Jennifer Ann Freitag; his brother Carl (Marlene) Freitag; sisters Sandra Harris and Carol Cornell; brother-in-law Jerome (Jerry) Geldnich; and sister-in law Joanne Geldnich.
The family would like to offer a special thank-you to Horizon Healthcare, Dr. Bradley, and his loving daughter Lisa for being at his side and caregiver.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 28, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend) with Pastor Paul Mittermaier presiding. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. Final place of rest will be at Diefenbach Cemetery.
The Phillip Funeral of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.