ALLENTON
Robert George Zuern
February 5, 1945 - July 20, 2023
Robert George Zuern of Allenton passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at the age of 78. He was born in Hartford to Louis and Irene Zuern on February 5, 1945.
Bob is survived by his wife, Mary (nee Troedel-Schneider) of 15 years; sons Tom (Denise) Zuern, Brian Zuern (partner Brad Seifert) and stepdaughters Ann (David) Prochnow, Kris (Lee) Schultz, Karen (Travis) Eichmann, and Katie (Zak) Pendowski. He is also survived by his brother Joe (Sue) Zuern; sister Mary (Ray) Staral and sisters-in-law Jan Zuern, Carolyn (Jim) Pamperin, Emily (Paul) Land, Leone Hagner, Patsy Schmidt, and Susie (Steve) Johnson. Bob is further survived by his ten grandchildren Kyle, Tyler, and Claire Zuern, Michael (Mikaela) and Ryan Prochnow, Saylor Schultz, Lydia and Addison Eichmann, and Luke and Eva Pendowski.
Bob was the proud second-generation owner of Zuern Building Products, along with his brothers Don and Joe. Bob spent the majority of his career leading their Watertown operation when they expanded in 1985. He was loved and respected by his employees because of the pride he took in his business. Bob will always be remembered for his analytical mind and attention to detail, as well as his tender heart and generosity.
Bob lived every day to the fullest. He enjoyed spending time in northern Wisconsin with his family and friends where boating, snowmobiling, water skiing, downhill skiing, and scooter riding in search of blueberries and blackberries brought him joy. He shared his love for the northwoods with loved ones and created loving memories which they will hold close to their hearts.
Bob was a man with a tender heart who always had a smile on his face. He loved his hobbies of riding motorcycles and Corvettes, traveling, exploring the country in their RV, hunting, and playing cards with his “card club” friends. He had a love for feeding and calling birds. Bob had a remarkable way of making his grandkids laugh and will be remembered for his silliness. He created and embraced his title of IG - Instant Grandpa -and will be remembered for his saying of “I love you today.”
Bob was a lifelong teacher and mentor. He had a unique ability to help people accomplish things they never thought they could. Bob was truly an amazing man to anyone that knew him.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Marilyn (nee Zirbel) of 29 years; sister Judy (John) Walter; brother Don; and in-laws, Hertha (nee Lau) and Alfons Zirbel.
A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. at Resurrection Catholic Church in Allenton on Monday, July 24, 2023. Mass will be held with Father Richard Stoffel presiding at 6:00 p.m. A private interment will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery on July 25, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Resurrection Catholic Church.
The Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend is serving the family. If you would like to leave a message of comfort and condolence please visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.