WEST BEND
Robert H. Kaempfer
April 9, 1925 - Feb. 28, 2022
Robert H. Kaempfer of West Bend died on Monday, February 28, 2022, at his home at the age of 96 years. He was born April 9, 1925, in West Bend to the late Henry and Clatye (nee Harris) Kaempfer.
After graduating from West Bend High School in 1943, he entered the United States Navy, serving for 2 years. Following his discharge on September 11, 1945, he returned to West Bend.
He then attended Marquette University, earning a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering degree in November, 1948.
On April 30, 1949, he was united in marriage to Mary Lou Peters. The couple settled in West Bend, their first house being on High Street.
For a short time, Bob worked for Gehl Company, Amity Leather Products and also Milwaukee Spring Company before going to work in the family business. He worked for Peters Construction Company as a general contractor until retiring in 1985. After this time, he served as a consultant for a few years.
His expertise in construction was shared with his family. He took pride in the fact that he built the homes in Fox Point and Cedarburg.
While living in Fox Point, he was an active member of St. Eugene's Catholic Church and was an auxiliary police officer. He later moved to Cedarburg before returning to West Bend. He and Mary Lou were also snowbirds, spending the winter months in Surprise, AZ, for 31 years.
He enjoyed many hobbies and pastimes throughout his life. They included camping, square dancing, hunting, trap shooting, listening to big band music, HO trains and computers, to name a few. He also loved ice cream, a good old fashioned, a well-made Manhattan and a good prime rib.
Bob is survived by two sons: Tom of Milwaukee and Bill (Kathy Fulton) of Naples, FL; four daughters: Katie 'Kay' (Jeff) Gardner of Phoenix, AZ, Linda (Kevin) Lyons of San Carlos, CA, Jane (special friend Curt DeHusson) Probelski of Newburg, MaryEllen (Scott) Tolson of Arden Hills, MN; six grandchildren: Angie, Alec, Kurt, Scott, Allan and Jarod; four great-grandchildren: Bryan, Anya, Audrianna and Stella. He is further survived by his sister Pat (late Bob) Meyer, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou, on July 23, 2015, his sons-in-law Joe Blaylock and Alan Probelski, and a great-grandson, Kendall Tapley.
Memorials to the West Bend Food Pantry. Burial of the cremated remains will be at a later date in Washington County Memorial Park.
