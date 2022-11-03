HARTFORD
Robert J. Wisniewski
Feb. 23, 1948 - Oct. 27, 2022
Robert J. Wisniewski, age 74, of Hartford entered eternal life on October 27, 2022, at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Milwaukee.
Robert was born on February 23, 1948, to parents Esther (nee Stucsynski) and Anthony Wisniewski. He was united in marriage to wife Kristine Strobel on March 19, 2004.
Robert proudly served our country as an Air Force veteran and worked as a talented machinist. Along with his careers, Robert had many hobbies including his avid love of the Packers, Brewers, college sports, and drag racing.
Robert is survived by his beloved wife of 18 years, Kristine; loving stepchildren, Sara (Kenneth) Schmidt, and Jonathan (Caelyn) Krist; cherished granddaughter Breanna Martinez; dear brothers Gary Wisniewski, and Marvin (Ruth) Wisniewski; brothers-in-Law Jim (Judy) Strobel, Terry (Karen) Strobel, and Steve Strobel; sisters-in-Law Karen Christensen, and Pat Strobel; nieces Megan (Devan) Boling, and Kayla (Matthew) Edwards, along with many other cherished relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Esther and Anthony Wisniewski; brother-in-law Jerrold Strobel; and other loved relatives.
To honor Robert, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
Funeral services for Robert will be held Monday, November 7, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at St. Mary of the Hills (1515 Carmel Road, Hubertus, WI 53033) with Fr. Jude Peter officiating. Family will greet relatives and friends at the church prior to service from 1:00 p.m.-2:50 p.m.
Shimon Funeral Home, Hartford, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-673-9500 or visit shimonfuneralhome.com.