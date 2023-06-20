WEST BEND
Robert James Carrier
Dec. 31, 1976 - June 9, 2023
Robert James Carrier age 46, West Bend, passed away at home on Friday June 9, 2023. Robert was born in Port Washington to Phyllis (Kisala) and Jim Carrier on December 31, 1976. He graduated from Port Washington High School in 1994 and from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in 1998 with dual degrees. After college Bob joined the State of Wisconsin Department of Agriculture where he spent his entire work career in various positions for almost 25 years. Starting as a dairy farm inspector, served on the ratings and enforcement councils and other committees and boards, FDA-level inspections, and his most recent role as the milk sanitation rating officer. Bob’s influence on food safety and regulation of milk and dairy products in Wisconsin and other states was his passion.
Bob met Heather Schneider in 2001 and they were married in 2004. Bob and Heather have two daughters, April (15) and Taylor (11). He enjoyed the 4-H shooting sports with his daughter and watching his daughter do better than him in trap. He loved riding the horse with April when she was younger and driving around on the four-wheeler in the woods or to the river with Taylor. He always liked going to the farm to go plant or do pretty much anything in the tractor. He also liked going on little trips all over Wisconsin, like the House on the Rock or to random parks. Bob did everything he could to help and make his girls happy; he helped a lot with math homework and things they wanted like April and Taylor’s lofts for their rooms. He always helped chauffeur the girls around to their different hobbies and things with friends and would talk almost the whole ride there about anything. He was really a great dad, brother, and friend.
Outside of the house Bob worked with the Roden family on their various dairy farms since he was around 8. He had many different tasks that he performed there from milking cows and feeding calves to running the high-tech tractors and planting crops. He was skilled at helping with the new computer technology in the tractors as well as the mechanical work on the equipment. He loved being at the farm and helping out with whatever was needed.
Robert is survived by Heather, his wife of 18 years; daughters, April and Taylor; mother, Phyllis Carrier, Robstown, TX; his father, Jim (Gloria) Carrier, Danbury; his twin sisters Chris (Spanky) Clark, Mountain; and Cathy Carrier and niece Anne, Shawano. He is further survived by his in-laws Stan and Kathy Schneider, West Bend, and sister-in-law Kim (Mark) Allen and nephews Isaac and Cade, Oswego, IL. He is further survived by extended family as well as many close friends and colleagues.
A celebration of life will be held at Roden Echo Valley LLC farm June 24 from 1-5 p.m. Further details will be made available.
The Phillip Funeral Home is serving the family.