KEWASKUM
Robert John Landowski III
June 20, 1965 — June 25, 2022
Robert John Landowski III, better known as “Big Bob,” age 57 years, of Kewaskum was abruptly taken from this world, finding wholeness and peace in heaven with our Lord on June 25, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
Robert was born on June 20, 1965 in Milwaukee to Barbara Vitrano and the late Robert John Landowski II. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Jennifer Landowski (Klumb), on August 25, 1989.
Those Robert leaves behind to live out his legacy include his wife, Jenny; daughters Emma (Nick Sancomb), Johanna, Olivia (Paul Riegel), and Sophia; as well as 5 drandpups. He is further survived by his mother, Barbar Vitrano; in-laws Maxine and Ken French and Roger and Cathie Klumb; 7 siblings; brother and sister in-laws; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; countless other relatives and friends.
Robert was preceded in death by grandparents; his father, Robert John Landowski II; brother-in-law Dale Ellenbecker, and brother Nicholas Landowski.
Robert graduated from Milwaukee Boys Tech. After a variety of jobs, he found his career of 24 years as both a driver and supervisor for WM and GFL. However, Robert’s greatest and most meaningful “profession” was being the principal at the Landowski Academy for the Gifted and Talented in which he supported Jenny as she homeschooled his cherished daughters. Big Bob faithfully attended Immanuel Church for 25 years where his cheerful greetings were a warm welcome to all. The things that brought Robert the most joy were vacations and leisure time with his family, date nights and playing Scrabble with Jenny, taking his drandpups to the dog park, traveling to India, playing cards with his buddies, golfing, and sending out crazy Snapchats to all who were privileged to be his “friend.”
Big Bob was a human like no other, his heart that gave out without warning at the end of his earthly life was simply because he worked it so hard genuinely loving all who crossed his path. There is no way to ever count all the lives he has impacted through the years starting with his family and rippling all the way to India. We thank God for this ultimate “Shine Brite”!
A memorial service will be held on July 9, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Immanuel Church (501 Walnut Street, West Bend). The family will greet relatives and friends beginning at 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Following the service, the family invites all to join them in Immanuel Church’s parking lot for a celebration of Big Bob’s life; food and beverages will be served. Feel free to join Big Bob’s family in wearing a Hawaiian party shirt in his honor.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Big Bob’s name can be directed to Joyful Journeys India Ministry to help purchase a new van for the Marshall School; this was his passion when it came to shining the light of Jesus in the world.
The family would like to thank the first responders, doctors, nurses, and staff who cared for him in his final hour; you are a blessing!
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Robert’s arrangements. Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family.