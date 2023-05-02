KEOWNS
Robert Oelke
Robert Oelke of Keowns, near West Bend, 63, passed into the Lord's caring hands Easter weekend, after a second battle with cancer.
Robert was born on January 27, 1960, in Hartford to Leland and Sharon Oelke (nee Sullivan). He was a talented artist, especially enjoying painting and drawing, selling several paintings even before he graduated from West Bend West High School in 1978. (If you possess any of his paintings, the family would be pleased to have them, or photographs thereof, on display at his memorial.) He also made beautiful sculptures, although rarely in a durable media. He worked for Gehl Company for a time and as a dedicated landlord in Traverse City, Michigan and in Sheboygan.
He enjoyed making wine, travel, nature, and landscaping when he had the opportunity. He was also an avid fan of the silver screen and silent movies. Despite life challenges including losing a home to fire and limited use of his hands in later years, he maintained his wry sense of humor, and held onto his faith. He faced death with courage and hope.
Those left to cherish his memory include his parents, Leland and Sharon Oelke of West Bend; his sisters Dena and Barbara Oelke, of Columbus, Wisconsin; and numerous cousins in Michigan, Wisconsin, and elsewhere across the country.
VISITATION: Robert’s family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 7750 State Highway 144, West Bend, from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: A memorial service will follow visitation at 11:00 a.m. with the Reverend Jonathan Vierkant officiating the service.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Robert’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book can be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.