CAMPBELLSPORT
Robert R. Schaeffer
Sept. 19, 1951 - July 27, 2022
Robert R. Schaeffer, 70, of Campbellsport, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Froedtert West Bend Hospital. He was born in West Bend on September 19, 1951, the son of Albert and Mildred (Hansen) Schaeffer.
On July 6, 1974, Bob married Anna H. Kutz in West Bend. He worked at the West Bend Company as a setup man before retiring. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping, and biking. He also enjoyed other activities such as woodworking, bowling, golfing, darts and pool but most important was time spent with family and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Anna; children James (fiancé, Kristy Hutchinson) Schaeffer of Oshkosh, Theresa (Bob) Baerenwald of Slinger and Kevin (Brittney) Schaeffer of Hartford; grandchildren Danielle, Rowen and Dylan; sister, Arlene (John) Vixmer of Fond du Lac; other relatives and friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Albert and Mildred; twin brothers, George and Gerald, and brother Richard.
There will be a memorial visitation Friday, August 5, from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Twohig Funeral Home, 109 W. Main St. Campbellsport.
Twohig Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online guest book and condolences can be found at www.twohigfunerals.com.