Robert W. ‘Bob’ Kratz
Robert W. “Bob” Kratz passed peacefully on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at the age of 93. He was born in Slinger, the son of William and Louise (nee Riesch) Kratz. Bob graduated from Slinger High School, and went on to graduate from what is now Lakeland College. Bob was a proud United States Air Force veteran, serving during the Korean Conflict from 1951-1955.
He met and married the love of his life, Sharon (nee Dillman) Kratz in 1956. Bob worked as a jail sergeant for the Washington County Sheriff’s Department for 30 years. He enjoyed classic cars; especially his Oldsmobile, crosswords, country music and was an avid Packers fan. Bob served on the Washington County Board and was a member of the Slinger VFW. Most of all Bob loved spending time with his family.
Bob is survived by his wife, Sharon of 66 years; his children Cindy (Rick) Stubbs-Kratz, and Scott (Christine) Kratz; his grandchildren Cody Kratz and Samantha Kratz. He is further survived by grand-dogs, Bella and Bo, other relatives, and friends. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, William Kratz.
It was Bob’s wishes to have private family services. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Washington County Humane Society would be appreciated.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.