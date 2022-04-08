Robert Y. 'Bob' Tsuzuki
March 15, 1928 - April 6, 2022
Robert Y. 'Bob' Tsuzuki, age 94 years, longtime resident of Milwaukee, was called home to be with the Lord on April 6, 2022, at Compassionate Heights in West Bend with his daughter, Jennifer, by his side.
He was born on March 15, 1928, on the island of Oahu, now the state of Hawaii. Bob is the son of Japanese immigrants Choji and Mitsuru Tsuzuki (nee Okano). He was the youngest of seven children. Bob had three brothers and three sisters. His parents were flower farmers.
At age 13, living just a mile from Pearl Harbor, Bob witnessed the Japanese planes bombing the harbor. At age 18, working in a pineapple packing place, he and a friend decided to enlist in the U.S. Army. He was trained as a cook, and then a company clerk. At one time, Bob could type over 100 words a minute on a manual type writer.
Bob attended the Milwaukee School of Engineering. While attending MSOE, he met his future wife, Thea. He was united in marriage to Thea E. Thut on February 20, 1952, in Chelsea; they were married for 50 years before Thea passed away on May 11, 2002.
Bob worked at Allen-Bradley (now Rockwell) for over 40 years. He joined the company golf league which had many faithful golfers, many whom continued to play throughout their retirement years. Bob golfed until age 90!
Those Bob leaves behind to cherish his memory include his daughter, Jennifer Tsuzuki-Korbar; grandchildren, Althea Patterson, Amber Patterson, Robert (Vickie) Eversmann, Robin Eversmann, Anglea Heidewald, and John Korbar; 15 great-grandchildren; and special friend, Pat Barnhouse. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents and his wife, Thea, Bob was preceded in death by two daughters, Jill Tsuzuki and Jackie Eversmann; and his six siblings, Nagayuki Tsuzuki, Yoshiko (Tanaka) Masakazu, Mitsuko (Yamane) Takeo, Gladys (Muromoto) Isamu, Stanley Tsuzuki, and Isamu Tsuzuki.
A funeral service for Bob will be held on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church (323 S Fifth Ave., West Bend, WI 53095) with Pastor Clarissa Martinelli officiating.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Tuesday at Church from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service.
Interment will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Milwaukee on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 11:00 a.m.
Memorials in Bob’s name can be directed to a charity of your choice.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff of Legacy Hospice and Compassionate Heights for their care and compassion.
