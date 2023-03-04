RICHFIELD
Rock R. Brandner
Nov. 24, 1934 — Feb. 8, 2023
Rock R. Brandner, age 88, passed away peacefully on February 8, 2023. Rock was born and raised in Whittlesey, Wisconsin. He met the love of his life, Barbara Crass, and they married May 30, 1959. They were married for 53 years until her passing in 2012. In 1967, they built a house in Hubertus and this is where they raised their family. He lived in this house until May of 2022. It is in this community that he generously served.
Rock was a proud Marine, serving his country from 1956-62. After the Marines, he spent a number of years working at Briggs and Stratton and Bucyrus Erie until with the urging of his wife Barbara, he transitioned into the banking industry. His first job was working for Household Finance, then Kilbourn State Bank and M & I Northern. Late in his career, he went back to Kilbourn State Bank which later became St. Francis Bank. He worked out of the Germantown branch from where he retired. In the banking business, he climbed the ladder and became very successful. He helped many businesses start up and thrive and sat on boards of directors for many of them. When friends and family needed advice on anything finance related, he was there for them. Rock generously served his community. He was a 40-year member of the Richfield Lions Club, serving as president from 1986-87, he received the Lions Clubs International’s highest award, the Melvin Jones Fellow in 2013. You could find him at 4:30 mass every Saturday at St. Gabriel's ushering, he was the treasurer in the Town of Richfield for many years. He later served as a trustee for the Village of Richfield and as a Washington County Board supervisor, positions he held until recently when health issues no longer allowed him to serve. He was especially proud of his work to help transition the Town of Richfield into a village.
Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Barbara, in 2012, he will be missed by his family, children Julie (Jim) Klumpp, Joan (Jim) Barrett, Jackie (Brian) Torcivia, Jeff Brandner and Jay Brandner; his grandchildren David (Lindsey) Klumpp, Chrissy (Rob) Gatzke, Tasha (Adam) Moe, Jimmy Barrett (fiance Angie Laing), Josh Barrett, Jessica Baehr (fiance Kyle Zimmermann), Tyler Baehr and Mason Brandner; and his great-grandchildren Odessa and Lily Klumpp, Shawn, Brennan and Owen Gatzke, Jaxson Moe and Brooklyn Barron; his very special sister Rosemary Werner; and his special lady friend, Barbara Koel. Rock is further survived by many extended family members.
Thank you to the amazing staff at Ellen's Home in Germantown, Horizon Hospice, and our family and friends for their love and support.
If you wish to make a monetary donation, they can be made to the MS Society or St. Gabriel's Catholic Church.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 10, at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 1200 Saint Gabriel Way, Hubertus, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m.
Schramka Funeral Home is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.schramkafuneralhome.com.