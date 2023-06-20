WEST BEND
Roger Eric Behnke
May 18, 1928 – June 5, 2023
Roger Eric Behnke’s life came to a peaceful end on Monday, June 5, 2023 at Cedar Community Nursing Home in West Bend, Wisconsin. Roger was born on May 18, 1928, the only child of Eric and Thelma (Wells) Behnke. He grew up on 39th Street in Milwaukee and graduated from Washington High School with the class of 1946. After a brief stint as a machinist with the Cherry Burrell Corporation Roger began a career with the U.S. Postal Service, providing 30 years of service as a mail carrier from the Parklawn Station in Milwaukee and the Whitefish Bay Station before retiring in 1988.
Roger will be remembered as a good athlete in his youth and a lifelong sports fan. As a member of the Columbia Credit Closers and Active Plumbing baseball teams Roger (aka “Lefty”) was known for his ability to hit to all fields with a uniquely smooth and well-timed swing. Throughout his 95 years he supported a wide variety of college, professional, and high school athletic teams, becoming a fixture at many West Bend and Stevens Point high school events. He passed his love of sports along to his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and took great pride in cheering them on and cataloging their accomplishments, both big and small, as an expert record keeper. Roger enjoyed nature, fishing, reading, and was an avid coin collector, but the thing that brought him the greatest joy in life was the time he spent with his family. Like every good mailman, nothing could stop Roger Behnke from his appointed rounds, calling and visiting his loved ones frequently. His family knew they could always count on him to be there no matter the activity, supportive and caring up until the moment he crossed his final finish line.
Roger was a member of the National Association Of Letter Carriers, the Old Time Ball Players of Milwaukee, and the Zoo Pride Zoological Society of Milwaukee.
He is survived by his three children Glenn (Sue) Behnke of Naperville, Illinois and their daughters Stacy and Heather; Donn (Cheryl) Behnke of Stevens Point, Wisconsin and their daughter Elizabeth; and Lynn (John) Duwell of Hubertus, Wisconsin and their daughters Lindsay (Ryan) Wood, Megan (Paul) Herrick, and Katelyn (Peter) Eggert. Seven great grandchildren include Sophie and Isla Wood, Wally, Harper, and Samuel Eggert, Theodore Herrick, and Leo Behnke.
Memorial donations to the Behnke Scholarship Fund at Portage County Community Foundation or Cedar Community are appreciated by the family.
The family extends special thanks to Nikki and the Cedar Community Forestview Championship Team of Caregivers.
“Champions are made when no one is watching.”
A Celebration of Life will be held at Phillip Funeral Home, 1420 W. Paradise Dr. West Bend, WI. 53095 on July 7, 2023 from 12:00p.m.-2:00p.m. A private entombment has already taken place.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
(262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com