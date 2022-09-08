WEST BEND
Roger Ethan Sacia
Roger Ethan Sacia, age 77, of West Bend passed away on August 20, 2022, in Madison. He was born on March 4, 1945, in West Bend, the son of Katherine (Niles) and Roger Sacia. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Nobumi (nee Ishitaki) Sacia; son, Douglas (Robin) Sacia; daughter, Jennifer (David) Karnowski; and many other relatives and friends. He was the fourth of six children. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Katherine; brother, Niles, and sister, Linda.
Roger graduated from West Bend High School and received his bachelor’s degree in limnology and geology from the University of Wisconsin. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1968-1996 and he was a proud Vietnam veteran, Navy diver, and retired as a commander. Roger was united in marriage to Nobumi Ishitaki on October 13, 1974.
Roger enjoyed photography, pottery, hiking, traveling, camping, and paddling. He loved to spend time with his family and friends, playing cards and going to the movies. He was active in the West Bend community where he and his wife volunteered at Lac Lawrann and shared their love for Japan. They helped to create the West Bend-Aisho-Cho Japan sister city partnership where they led exchange tours and organized home stays for Japanese students.
A celebration of life will be held at 5th Ave. United Methodist Church, 323 S. 5th Ave. West Bend, WI 53095 at 1:00 p.m. on September 17, 2022. Visitation will be held at the church from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for a bench in the Lac Lawrann Conservancy would be appreciated.
The Phillip Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit phillipfuneralhome.com.