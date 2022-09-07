Roger M. Schmidt
Roger M. Schmidt (age 86) passed away peacefully Friday, September 2, 2022. Although his soul left us, his stories will go on.
He grew up farming in Kewaskum, went on to construction, and later retired to Shawano, where he was able to pursue his favorite pastime, winning on the poker machines. He will be remembered holding a Sun drop, wearing his snap only button-down shirt with a pack of cigarettes in the front pocket (although he would swear to this day he didn’t smoke) in his greatest role, Grandpa.
Roger was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia, and grandson Scott. He is survived by his three sons, Glen (Jane), Dale, and Randy (Ronna); and his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His sly smile and cunning wit will be missed by all who were privileged to know him.
His life and legacy will be celebrated with a picnic and tree-planting ceremony on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 8606 W. Freistadt Road, Mequon, WI 53097, from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Friends and family who would like pay tribute to Roger are welcome. Tree-planting ceremony to occur promptly at 4 p.m. with a light dinner after.
We would like to give special mention and many thanks to the outstanding staff at Aurora Grafton Hospital 4th floor unit who diligently and respectfully cared for Roger and his family.
