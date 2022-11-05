KEWASKUM
Ronald E. ‘Ron’ Ellefson
March 31, 1941 — Oct. 23, 2022
Ronald E. “Ron” Ellefson, 81, of Kewaskum, passed away with his family at his side on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Froedtert West Bend Hospital in the Town of Polk.
Ron was born on March 31, 1941, in Appleton, the son of the late Edwin and Geraldine (nee Reinke) Ellefson. On July 20, 1963, he was united in marriage to Karen Rady at Holy Angels Catholic Church in West Bend. After 10 years of being employed by Gehl Company in West Bend, he became an entrepreneur beginning with establishing Kettle Park Campground in 1964 (which was on the corner of Ridge Road and Kettle View Drive in the Town of Kewaskum). Ron partnered with his wife, Karen, owned and operated multiple businesses over the years, the last of which was the Country Ridge Inn Bed and Breakfast also on the corner of Ridge Road and Kettle View Drive in the Town of Kewaskum. Since the bed and breakfast, Ron and Karen traveled and have enjoyed retirement with family and friends.
Those Ron leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Karen; two children, Rachél (Mark) Rodenkirch of Florida and Bryan (Michele) Ellefson of Campbellsport; a daughter-in-law, Christina Ellefson; seven grandchildren, Mariah (Nathan) Hilsenbrand, Megan Hilsmann, Zachary Ellefson, Christopher Ellefson, Ashley Ellefson, Samantha Hilsmann, and Ethan Ellefson; two greatgrandchildren, Emmitt and Isla Hilsenbrand; his aunt, Myrtie Krueger; three brothers, Eddie (Eunice) Ellefson, Del (Sharon) Ellefson, Michael (Sue) Ellefson; two brothers-in-law, James (Ruth) Rady and Ken (Marcia) Rady; a sister-in-law, Janet Geib; other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by a daughter, René Ellefson; a son, David Ellefson; his parents-in-law, Henry and Florence Rady; and a brother-in-law, Donald Geib; and other relatives and friends.
VISITATION: Ron’s family will greet relatives and friends at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 215 Forest Avenue, in Kewaskum on Thursday, November 10, 2022, from noon until 2 p.m.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: A service for Ron will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home in Kewaskum with the Rev. Jacob Strand officiating.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Ron’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.
Like Ron always says, “Don’t Quit!”