Ronald Herman Brandt
August 18, 1940 - Aug. 21, 2023
Ronald Herman Brandt peacefully passed away on August 31, 2023, joining his loving wife, Marian. Ronald was born in the town of Jackson on August 18, 1940, to the late Herbert and Eleanor (Nee Kuells) Brandt. Ronald was baptized on September 8, 1940 by Pastor H.G. Brede. He was confirmed on April 11, 1953, by Pastor Carl Becker. Ronald was united in marriage to the late Marian Koepsell on July 20, 1968.
Ronald grew up in the Cedarburg area working alongside his parents on the family farm. Ronald and Marian made the family farm their forever home and together they raised three children. Besides his strong passion for planting and harvesting crops, his hobbies included woodworking, repairing machinery and buildings, traveling, polka dancing, going out to eat, and getting together with family and friends.
Ronald is survived by his children: Cheryl (Brian) Ehmke of Hartford, Dean (Michelle) Brandt and Brian (Julie) Brandt, both of Cedarburg; grandchildren: Brandon (Shannon) Ehmke, Annette (Austin) Nerby; Kyle, Justin and Allison Ehmke; Brianna, Mallory and Andrew Brandt; Nora and Katie Brandt; great-grandchildren: Alexis Nerby; Parker and Marian Ehmke and one on the way; step-great-grandchild Braylen LeClair; sister-in-law Hildegarde Brandt; two sisters-in-law: Lorraine Hahn and Elaine Gunst Rex; brother-in-law Robert Schultz; stepbrother-in-law Gary Dummer, stepsister-in-law Connie (Mike) Thull and stepsister-in-law Carol Dummer; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Ron was preceded in death by his daughter Doreen Kay; sibling/sibling-in-law Wilmer (Joanne) Brandt, Allen Brandt, Lorraine (Russel) Pluedeman; father-in-law, Gothold Koepsell; mother-in-law, Verona (Koepsell) Dummer; stepfather-in-law Harvey Dummer; siblings-in-law Arlene (Marvin) Ohland, Earl Hahn and Leland Gunst, Edna Schultz, Marlis Glamann, and Claude Rex; stepbrother-in-law Duane Dummer and stepsister-in-law Sharon Dummer; nephew Frank Schultz, nieces: Jean Kelley and Anola Ketelhohn.
Funeral services for Ronald will be held on Friday, September 8, 2023 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Cedarburg. Family will welcome guests at 11:00 AM till 12:45 PM with a service time starting at 1:00 PM with Pastor Vicki Simon officiating. Ron will be buried at Immanuel Cemetery immediately following the service. The family would like to thank Serenity Villa for the continuous involvement, memories, and care for Ron. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School, or memorials of your choice are appreciated.
