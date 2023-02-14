KEWASKUM
Ronald Joseph Johann
April 5, 1939 - Feb. 11, 2023
Ronald Joseph Johann, 83, of Kewaskum, was called home to the Lord on February 11, 2023.
Ronnie was born on April 5, 1939, in Jackson to the late Marvin and Agnes (nee Uelmen) Johann. Ronnie was united in marriage to Karen Jean Oelhafen on August 29, 1970.
He loved the Brewers, Packers, and being with his grandchildren. Ronnie enjoyed going up north, fishing, traveling, golfing, bowling, and playing cards. Ronnie graduated from Kewaskum High School, Class of 1958. He was a proud partner in the family-owned business Johann Plumbing & Heating. In his retirement, Ronnie was a 10-plus-year member of the Village of Kewaskum Plan Commission.
Those left to cherish Ronnie’s memory include his wife, Karen Jean Johann; three children, Michael (Donna) Johann, Lynn Johann, and Steve (Katie) Johann; four grandchildren, Lauren, Dominic, Christian, and Kaydence; five siblings, Richie Johann, Claude (Kerri) Johann, Jane Johann, Mary (David) Neckuty, and Jennifer (Jeff) Funk; brother in-law, Russell (Janice) Oelhafen; sister in-law, Betty Oelhafen; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
In addition to his parents, Ronnie was preceded in death by five siblings, Roger Johann, Robert Johann, Billy Johann, Diane Schmidt, and Barbara Hill.
VISITATION: Ronnie’s family will greet relatives and friends on February 16, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 305 Main Street, Kewaskum.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m., after visitation. Father Jacob Strand will officiate and burial will take place following at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery in Kewaskum.
The family requests that memorial donations be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church. You can donate at www.wesharegiving.org/app/giving/WeShare-1758?tab=home or send donations to 305 Main Street, Kewaskum, WI, 53040.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Ronnie’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book can be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.