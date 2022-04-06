WEST BEND
Ronald M. ‘Ron’ Miller
Ronald M. ‘Ron’ Miller, 91, of West Bend passed away on April 3, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton.
Ron was born on October 25, 1930, in Clinton, Michigan, the son of the late Clyde and Marjorie (nee Mensing) Miller. He graduated from Clinton High School in 1948. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 to 1955 during the Korean Conflict. On July 2, 1954, he was united in marriage to Patricia McManaman at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Watertown, New York. He retired from Tecumseh Engines in Grafton and New Holstein where he was a project engineer. Ron was an avid golfer most of his life. For many years after retirement, he golfed in a Senior League at Hon-E-Kor. He enjoyed auto racing and, in his youth, he raced go carts. Later in life he collected cameras and golf clubs. Ron loved mowing his lawn on his riding lawnmower and digging dandelions. He took pride in his well-manicured lawn.
Those Ron leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Patricia; three children, Laurie Miller of West Bend, Mark (Candi) Miller of West Bend, and Michael (Angela) Miller of Newport Coast, California; three grandchildren, Kathleen Wise of San Diego, California, Dr. Christine Miller of Sacramento, California, and Andrew Miller of Milwaukee; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by a brother, Warren Miller, and a sister, Helen (Carlton) Stevens.
VISITATION: Ron’s family will greet relatives and friends at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St., in West Bend on Monday, April 11, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
FUNERAL SERVICE: A service for Ron will be held at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Monday with burial to follow at Washington County Memorial Park in West Bend.
The family would like to give special thanks to the doctors and staff at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton in addition to the staff at Fresenius Dialysis Center in West Bend for their outstanding care.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Ron's arrangements.