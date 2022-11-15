CECIL
Ronald N. Lance
January 23, 1943 - Nov. 12, 2022
Ronald N. Lance of Cecil, formerly of West Bend, died on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at his home at the age of 79 years. He was born on January 23, 1943, in Wauwatosa.
On June 26, 1965, he was united in marriage to Jeanette “Janet” Konkel in West Allis. In 1977, the family moved to West Bend.
Ron worked at Milsco for about 45 years, retiring in 2007.
Following Janet’s passing on November 10, 2014, Ron moved up north to Shawano County.
He enjoyed spending time playing cribbage with his brother and fishing on the many lakes in the Shawano area.
Survivors include his 4 sons: Brian (Melissa) of Sussex, Scott of West Bend, Kurt (Jessica) of West Bend and Michael of Jackson; 5 grandchildren: Tyler (Lauren), Autumn, Dylan, Alexandria and Lily; 5 great-grandchildren; his brother Donald (Darlene); nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his wife, Janet, he was preceded in death by his mother, Leona (nee Mesenbrink) Heidemann, and his step-brother Ralph.
A memorial Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, November 18, at 3 p.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church with the Rev. Howard Haase presiding. The family will greet relatives and friends at church on Friday from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. Burial will be at a later date in Holy Angels Cemetery.
Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. For more information, call 262-334-2301 or visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.