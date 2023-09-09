EAGLE RIVER
Ronald R. Wilfer
Feb. 23, 1942 - Aug. 26, 2023
Ronald R. Wilfer, 81, of Eagle River, WI, entered into God’s kingdom on August 26, 2023. He was born February 23, 1942 in Milwaukee, WI, to Madelon (McCarthy) and Robert Wilfer. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Donald Wilfer.
Ronald (Ron, Ronnie, Pops, Grandpa) is survived by his sons Todd (Shayne) Wilfer of Eagle River, WI, Gregg (Lynda) Wilfer of West Bend, WI, and Ryan (Ronja) Wilfer of Fairbanks, AK, and 3 grandchildren - Reese, Sunniva and Ailo. Ron is survived by his former wife, Jean Wilfer, who he married in 1966. Together they raised their three sons. Ron also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
Upon graduation from Washington High School in Germantown, WI, Ron worked in the family business before starting ArcRon in 1973. He had an intense curiosity and drive to do better always striving to make the best products possible. In 2002 he launched his second company BurnRight products, which he recently sold in 2022.
Ron enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Upon leaving the Richfield, WI area in 2005, he spent time with Gregg and his family in West Bend, Ryan and his family in Alaska and Todd and is family in Eagle River, WI. He permanently moved to Eagle River, WI in 2020. Wherever he was, he enjoyed meeting people and making new friends.
Ron was a member of the Community Memorial Hospital Foundation Board and Optimist Club in Menomonee Falls, WI, Lions Club of Richfield, WI and Elk Lodge in Fairbanks, AK. He had a deep appreciation for the sacrifice of military personnel and veterans, always going out of his way to thank them for their service.
Ron enjoyed life. Any time spent with family and friends was the best time for Ron. He rarely missed a class reunion and would travel great distances to be with his family and friends for visits and celebrations. One of his favorite pastimes in Eagle River was watching the wildlife that would come visit right outside his cabin door. Another favorite pastime of Ron’s was playing cards - combining strategy and socializing was the perfect combination. He cherished his friendships. He touched many lives and will be missed by all.
A funeral service will be held at Schmidt & Bartelt funeral home in Menomonee Falls, WI on Friday, September 15, 2023, at 12 PM with a visitation starting at 10 AM.