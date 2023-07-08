GERMANTOWN
Ronald Robbins
April 13, 1933 - July 2, 2023
Ron Robbins, age 90, passed away Sunday, July 2, 2023. He was the son of the late Stanley W. and Lorraine Ann (nee Loppnow); husband of Patricia (nee Pilling); father of Brad W. (Cindy), Mark W., and Kim Prescher; grandpa of Cody Prescher and Carrie Peterson, and is further survived by several great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Ron served our country in the United States Army. He graduated from the University of Idaho and worked his entire career in real estate as a broker. A celebration of Ron’s life will be held Saturday, August 5, 2023, 2-7 p.m. at Bark Lake Park, 946 Bark Lake Drive, Hubertus, WI 53033.
The Shimon Funeral Home served the family. Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.