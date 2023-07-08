GERMANTOWN

Ronald Robbins

April 13, 1933 - July 2, 2023

Ronald Robbins

Ron Robbins, age 90, passed away Sunday, July 2, 2023. He was the son of the late Stanley W. and Lorraine Ann (nee Loppnow); husband of Patricia (nee Pilling); father of Brad W. (Cindy), Mark W., and Kim Prescher; grandpa of Cody Prescher and Carrie Peterson, and is further survived by several great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Flag Obits

Ron served our country in the United States Army. He graduated from the University of Idaho and worked his entire career in real estate as a broker. A celebration of Ron’s life will be held Saturday, August 5, 2023, 2-7 p.m. at Bark Lake Park, 946 Bark Lake Drive, Hubertus, WI 53033.

The Shimon Funeral Home served the family. Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.

Recommended for you