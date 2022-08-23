WATERTOWN
Ronald Schmidt
July 30, 1938 - Aug. 14, 2022
Ronald (Ron) Schmidt of 824 West Division, Watertown, passed away peacefully at his home with his family around him on Sunday August 14, 2022, at the age of 84.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church Watertown, with Fr. Michael Wanta officiating. Relatives and friends may pay their respects the morning of the funeral at St. Bernard Catholic church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in the St. Bernard’s cemetery following the service. Hafemeister Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Ron was born July 30, 1938, in Watertown. He was the son of Erwin and Estella (Gitzner) Schmidt. He met the love of his life (Mary Ann Theisen from Rockfield) in 1964 and they were partners ever since. They were married October 1, 1966, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Goldendale. Ron graduated from Watertown High School in 1956. He worked for Befeld’s from 1956-1961, he served in the U.S. Army from 1961-1963. He was employed at Waukesha Motors, Division of Dresser Industries, Waukesha, for 37 years from 1963 until time of his retirement in 2000. Ron was an avid fisherman, hunter, gardener, and wine maker. He loved giving his neighbors and friends produce from his garden, and gifts of his wine to friends and relatives at Christmas. He taught his kids everything he knew about fishing and hunting, and he loved his grandchildren very much.
Survivors include his wife, Mary, of 55 years; three sons Tom (Sandy) of Waterloo, Craig (Jeff) of Milwaukee, Darin of Watertown; eight grandchildren: Brennan (Katie) Schmidt, Ryan (Liz Cooke) Schmidt, Emily (Jacob Battenberg) Schmidt, Zach, Travis and Elisha Schmidt, Alex Schlender, Camden Busshardt; two brothers-in-law: Mike Theisen (Linda) of Florida, Joe Theisen (Debbie) of Green Bay; nephews, nieces, other relatives, and close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; two brothers, Floyd and Kenneth (H) Schmidt; two sisters-in-law, Barbara and Delores Schmidt; one brother-in-law, Jim Theisen; and a very close friend, Richard Hobermann.
Ron’s Family would like to thank the Johnson Creek Rainbow Hospice for the passionate care Ron received. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Rainbow Hospice of Johnson Creek.