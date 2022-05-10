CAMPBELLSPORT
Ronald W. Reese
Oct. 13, 1941 - May 5, 2022
Ronald W. Reese, 80, of Campbellsport passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 5, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
Ron was born in Campbellsport on October 13, 1941, the son of Roderick and Ruth (Kohn) Reese. He was raised in Campbellsport and an active resident all his life. Ron was a man of deep faith, so much love for his family, community, and country. He will be remembered for his warm smile and positive attitude.
Ron served the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1964, with the majority of his service in Germany.
Ron married Lois Tischendorf at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church on May 14, 1966. Ron was a lifelong member of St. Matthew’s parish. He served in many capacities but especially will be remembered as an usher and cemetery groundskeeper.
Ron was employed at the West Bend Company and then Serigraph, retiring in 2006. Ron joined the Campbellsport Fire Department in 1964. He became an EMT and part of the ambulance squad until 1999, being recognized for 50 years of service in 2014, and remained an active member of the fire department doing fire inspections.
Ron was an active member of the American Legion where he served as chaplain of Post 222. He took pride in awarding a yearly American Legion scholarship to a deserving recipient, placed flags on veterans’ graves at the cemeteries, and each year he worked at the Red Cross Blood Drive.
During retirement he greatly enjoyed being a crossing guard for the Campbellsport school district. He found pleasure in cutting wood so the family could enjoy a crackling fire.
Ron is survived by his loving wife, Lois; his children: David (Wendy) Reese, Annette (Jerome) Dudzik, William (Jaime) Reese, John (Holli) Reese, Gary Reese, and sonin- law Brian Smith; grandchildren: Ryan Kunz, Britney Dudzik, Sarah Johnson, Dylan Caskey, Samuel Reese, Savannah (Evan) Bloedorn, Lauren Dudzik, Joey Dudzik, McKenna Reese; and his great-grandson, Theo. He is further survived by his brother, Bob (Debbie) Reese; brothers- in-law Robert (Millie) Tischendorf, Al (Penny) Tischendorf Jr.; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.
Ron was preceded in death by his daughter Krista; his parents, Rodrick and Ruth; in-laws Al and Cyrilla Tischendorf; sister-in-law Joanne (Wilmer) Brandt; and brother-in-law Darrell (JoAnn) Tischendorf.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, 406 E. Main St., Campbellsport.
Mass of Christian burial will be Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church. The Rev. Mark Jones will officiate and burial will follow in St. Matthew’s Cemetery with military honors.
In leu of plants/flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Campbellsport Volunteer Fire Department or St. Matthew’s Catholic Church or School.
Twohig Funeral Home, Campbellsport, is serving the family with online guest book and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.