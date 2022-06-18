Rose Marie Nelson ‘Rosie’
June 27, 1937 — June 13, 2022
Rose Marie Nelson “Rosie” (nee Abraham), age 84, passed away on June 13, 2022. She was born in Milwaukee on June 27, 1937, to Charles and Jean (Nee Hensiak). Rosie married Arnold in April 1968. Together, they owned and operated Arnie & Rosie’s Silver Key Resort on Kettle Moraine Lake for seven years. where they enjoyed meeting the campers and making lots of new friends. She learned how to play the spoons and loved playing them to the music on the juke box; she also taught the kids that were camping how to play them. Rosie loved cooking and canning. Her favorite pastime was to play YAHTZEE, and bingo. She was a member of Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church in Eden.
Rosie is survived by her children, Artie (Laura) Apkarian, Ralph (Diane) Apkarian, Rick Nelson, Jeanie Nelson, and Arnold “Butch” (Connie) Nelson; grandchildren, Amanda (Shawn) Schaefer, Cameron, and Dylan Apkarian; great-grandson Bentley Schaefer; sister Carol (the late Thomas) Camp; special friends Marilyn, and Evelyn; further survived by other relatives and all her four-legged friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arnold; daughter Jane Nelson; siblings, Donald, Marilyn, and Gerry.
The family would like to offer a special thank-you to the following special individuals: the staff members at Meadowbrook Manor & Cedar Community — Forest View; Chaplain Bob, hospice social worker Debbie, hospice RN Casey; floor RNs Nicki and Becky; Life Enrichment Planner Courtney; nurse practitioner Ronael and all the nurses’ aides. Your care and compassion were greatly appreciated.
Private services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to a humane society or animal rescue would be appreciated.
The Phillip Funeral Home is assisting the family. For more information, call (262) 338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.