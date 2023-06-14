Rosemary Catherine Kutz
Sept. 30, 1929 – June 10, 2023
Rosemary Catherine Kutz (nee Baganz), age 93, was invited to everlasting life in God’s loving embrace on June 10, 2023. She was born on September 30, 1929, to Alfred and Estella (nee Wettstein) Baganz. Rosemary has been reunited with her husband, Norman, whom she married on 11/29/1952, and together they raised 8 children.
Rosemary enjoyed working in her flower and vegetable gardens. She was even featured in the Gone Gardening section of the Sunday Post. She enjoyed cooking and cake decorating. She worked in food service for the West Bend School District for over 25 years and was awarded Employee of the Year in 2007. Rosemary and Norman loved to polka dance and were members of the “We Love To Dance Club”. She appreciated the opportunity to fish, watch the Brewers and Packers. Time spent with her family was very important to her.
Rosemary is survived by her 8 children Sharon (Charlie) Klug, Beverly (James) Schleif, Ervin (Rosemary) Kutz, Brenda (Rick) Wagner, Roger (Terri) Kutz, Gail (Pat) Brown, Janet (Mark) Eilbes, Patsy (Bob) Hamm; 15 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; sister Dorothy Freund; sister-in-law Ione Baganz; and brother-in-law Ralph (Kathleen) Kutz.
Rosemary is preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Norman, her parents, infant son, 2 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild, a brother, Edward, sister-in-law, Marilyn, and brother-in-law, Harold.
Visitation will be held at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Church on Tuesday June 20th from 1:30 PM until 4:45 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 5:00 PM at St. Mary’s following the visitation. Interment will be Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at the new St. Mary’s Cemetery (Forest View Rd. West Bend) at 10:00 AM.
Memorials are appreciated to Kettle Moraine Gardens (Memory Care) or Children’s Hospital.
A special thank you to Kettle Moraine Gardens and Preceptor Hospice for their exceptional and loving care.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
