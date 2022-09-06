Rosemary J. Pozy
Aug. 7, 1935 - Aug. 31, 2022
Rosemary J. Pozy (nee Watry), 87, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. She was born on August 7, 1935, the daughter of Jacob and Margaret Watry. She married Frank E. Pozy on January 31, 1971, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Milwaukee. Rosemary received her Master of Science in Nursing from Catholic University of America in Washington DC, where she was a Sigma Theta Tau, and also earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Alverno College in Milwaukee.
Rosemary is survived by sister Catherine M. Kearn; nieces and nephews, Heather Haller, Mikel Reid, Leith Reid; great-nieces and nephews, Deanna Reid, Amy Simon, Brian Nelson, Michael Nelson Daryl Landvatter, Julie, Shawna, Ryan, Megan, Kayla, Rhonda, Tim, Paul, Andrew, Asher, and Aspen. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank Pozy; siblings Agnes (Clarence) Egerer, Eugene, Richard, Robert, Walter (Marilyn), Ralph (Nancy) Watry, Mildred Lanser, Dolores (Roy) Tock, Elaine (Ervin) Karrels, Monica (Jim) Schultz, Janet (Tom) Hogan, Janice (Don) Phillips, Susie (Tim) Newmann, Ginny Junge and nephews, Robbie Reid, and Kelly Reid.
The visitation will be held on Sunday, September 11, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m., with a memorial service at 3:00 p.m., at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095). Private Interment will take place at St. Michael’s Cemetery in the Town of Mitchell.
The Phillip Funeral Home is Serving the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit phillipfuneralhome.com.