HARTFORD
Rosolino Mazzolari
January 15, 1933 - May 28, 2022
Rosolino Mazzolari, “Lino” age 89 of Hartford (formerly of Rubicon) passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022.
Rosolino was born January 15, 1933, in Cremona, Italy to Judita (nee Soregaroli) and Cesare Mazzolari. He was united in marriage to Anna Firetti on June 14, 1958 in Italy and moved to the USA in 1961. Lino worked for Chrysler Outboard Motors and International Stamping Co. in Hartford, and also worked for Stanga Cheese Factory in Rubicon for many years. Lino enjoyed dancing, gardening and planting trees, and spending time with his grandkids. He also enjoyed Rubicon baseball, the Green Bay Packers, and the Milwaukee Brewers.
Lino is survived by his loving sons and daughters-in-law, Cesare (Roxann) of Iron Ridge, Giorgio (Julie) of Fox Lake, John Mazzolari of Madison, and Jacci Mazzolari of Jackson; 5 cherished grandchildren, Erica (Dan) Bartsch, Cody, Alia (fiancé, Sean) Mazzolari, Sophia and Celia Ann Mazzolari; cherished great-granddaughter, Rory Bartsch and cherished great-grandson, Dax Bartsch; 2 cherished step-grandchildren, Nathan (Tera) and Cody (Alyssa) Preder; and 5 cherished step-great-grandchildren, Natea, Natalee, Tenley, Jett, and Lyla Preder. He is further survived by siblings-in-law, Maria-Rosa (Guiseppi) Chiappa, and Dina and Madelena Firetti; many nieces and nephews, friends, and other relatives and extended family in Italy.
He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Guido and Giusepina (nee Bonali) Firetti; his beloved wife of 58 years, Anna; son, Guido J. Mazzolari; brother, Giovanni (Ernistina) Mazzolari; siblings-in-law, Angelo and Bruno Firetti, and Teresina (Luigi) Groppeli.
A Mass of Christian burial for Rosolino will be held Friday, June 3, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church (W1170 Rome Road Rubicon, WI 53078) with the Rev. Jonathon Schmeckel officiating. Family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Friday from 3:00 p.m. - 4:45 p.m.
Private committal in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, Rubicon.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.