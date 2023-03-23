Roswitha Scheunemann
Dec. 22, 1940 - March 20, 2023
Roswitha Scheunemann (nee Perner) passed away Monday, March 20, 2023, at the age of 82 years. She was born the daughter of Ervin and Anni (nee Jahnal) on December 22, 1940 in Seltens, in Sudetenland, Germany. She met and married Warren B. Scheunemann in Ehrang, Germany on April 1, 1960.
Roswitha enjoyed knitting, reading, doing crossword puzzles and jigsaw puzzles. She mostly enjoyed visiting with family in Germany and spending time with he kids and grandkids. She worked in many jobs over her lifetime, most recently being 10 years at Rockwell Automation in Mequon. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Warren; her children Randy (Ruth) Scheunemann, Bryan (Laura) Scheunemann, Michele Schommer (nee Scheunemann), and Chris (Alice) Scheunemann. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Kari (Dave) Sizemore, Erin (Ethan) Coates, Samantha (Brett) McGinnis, Danielle Scheunemann, Alex Schommer, Nick Schommer, Tyler (Tessa) Schommer; and her great-grandchild, Maddie Sizemore. She is further survived by her sister Renate Ball and her brother Thomas (Geli) Perner and other nieces, nephews relatives and friends. Roswitha was preceded in death by her father and mother Ervin and Anni Perner, her brother Ervin Perner and her sister Cristal Perner.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, March 25, 2023, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2881 Division Road, Jackson. Funeral service will follow at noon. The Rev. Paul Mittermaier will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John’s Lutheran Church Good Samaritan Fund would be appreciated.
The family would like to thank the nurses at Aurora Hospital in Grafton and Kathy Hospice for all their help and care for our wife and mom, as well as Pastor Paul for always being there when needed.
The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home - Hartford is serving the family. Online condolences may be placed at www.berndt-ledesma.com.