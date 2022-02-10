Roy S. Rusch
Nov. 23, 1947 - Feb. 7, 2022
Roy S. Rusch, 74, passed away peacefully February 7, 2022, in Home Hospice with his family at his side, after a hard-fought 2nd battle of cancer caused by Agent Orange during the Vietnam War.
Roy was born to Wera and Theodore Rusch Sr. on November 23, 1947. Growing up, Roy had an interest in sports, hunting and fishing. In high school he played basketball, softball, and is where he met Margaret, his high school sweetheart who would become his wife. After high school, Roy went to work for Mercury Marine in Cedarburg. In 1966 Roy married his high school sweetheart, Margaret Krampien. In 1968, Roy was drafted into the Vietnam War and did one tour of active duty. After service, Roy and Margaret settled down in West Bend and returned to work for Mercury in Fond du Lac for 43 years. He studied and passed his charter captain license in 1978 and enjoyed his fishing passion through the 2021 season as captain and owner of Flying “R” Charters. He was a member of the Port Washington Charter Association as well as the Great Lakes Sport Fishing Club.
Roy is survived by his wife, Margaret (nee Krampien); son, Scott; grand-dog Toby II; sisters Jeannine (the late Ronnie) Graveen and Kathleen (Eugene) Kupper; sister-in-law Leanna (the late Theodore Rusch Jr). He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The family would like to thank Dr. Colin Mooney, the Infusion Nurses at Froedtert West Bend Cancer Center and the Cedar Community Hospice for their kind and loving care.
Visitation Tuesday, February 15 at Immanuel United Church of Christ (501 Walnut St., West Bend) from 1 to 3 p.m. and a funeral service at 3 p.m. There will be a second visitation on Wednesday, February 16, at Ebenezer United Church of Christ (213055 County Road M, Stratford, WI) from 12 to 1 p.m. with a service at 1 p.m. Interment will be at Ebenezer United Church of Christ Cemetery.
Phillip Funeral Home, West Bend, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.