HARTFORD
Ruben M. Wegner
March 25, 1931 - Dec. 23, 2022
Ruben M. Wegner, 91, formerly of Neosho and Hartford passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center in Hartford.
Ruben was born on March 25, 1931, to Otto and Margaret (nee Sell) Wegner at his family’s home in the township of Hubbard. He was a farmer in the Neosho area for many years. In his spare time on the farm, Ruben enjoyed hunting especially deer.
Ruben is survived by his brother, Jerome Wegner of West Bend, and his niece, Katherine Dei of West Bend; as well as other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Adeline Baugartner.
A graveside service for Ruben will take place at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Mayville at a later date and cremation is to take place.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.