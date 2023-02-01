WEST BEND
Ruby L. Bever
June 25, 1918 - Jan. 25, 2023
Ruby L. Bever, nee Krahn, of West Bend, died on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Froedtert West Bend Hospital at the age of 104 years. She was born June 25, 1918, in Rib Falls, to the late Frank and Walinda (nee Sonnenberg) Krahn.
On April 10, 1937, she was united in marriage to Gordon Bever in Marshfield. Gordon predeceased February 25, 1976.
In the early 1940s, the family moved to the West Bend area. Ruby worked at many places over the years. A few included West Bend Company during World War II, helping her husband operating their tavern, Eager Bever Bar in downtown West Bend, and as a waitress at area supper clubs, including White Pines, Dots Club, and Schmidtselhaus.
She was one of the founders of The Threshold in West Bend and she contributed to the availability of many community activities for the handicapped. She also helped those in need to exist with able persons in the community.
As a lifelong resident of the West Bend area, Ruby was also a member of Trinity Lutheran Church.
Survivors include 3 children: Beverly Tessar of West Bend, Joanne Blaufarb of West Bend and Shelby “Abby” of West Bend; 4 grandchildren: Randy (Debbie) Tessar of Sheboygan, Kim (Darrell) Tessar of West Bend, Tommy Jon (Luis Castillo) Tessar of Portage and Mike (Tina) Tessar of West Bend; 10 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; sister Virginia “Toots” Simpson of Athens, WI; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law. Joe Blaufarb; 1 great-great-grandson, Andrew; 3 sisters, Mavis, Evangeline “Vanny” and Marilyn; and one brother Wilbert “Bert;” and a special friend and companion Chuck Leibetrau.
A celebration of Ruby’s life will be held at a later date.
Those who wish may give a memorial in Ruby’s name to The Threshold or Trinity Lutheran Church.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. Messages for the family may be left in an online guest book at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.