PLYMOUTH
Russell Joseph Will
March 1, 1965 - Jan. 24, 2022
Russell Joseph Will of Plymouth went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, January 24, 2022. He was born to Raymond Jr. and Joyce (Yanke) Will on March 1, 1965 in Milwaukee. He attended Random Lake High School and worked at River Club of Mequon as a grounds crew mechanic supervisor.
Russell truly enjoyed his time at River Club. In his spare time, he liked the challenge of repairing equipment and was a talented welder. Russell also enjoyed fishing and jet skiing. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and playing cards with his family. He will be greatly missed by his brothers and sister for all the shenanigans they did and got away with (and didn’t get away with).
Russell is survived by his children Anthony Will of Sheboygan and Caitlin Will of Plymouth; grandchildren Aubrianah and Novanah; mother, Joyce Will of Cedar Grove; siblings Raymond (Karen) Will of Cedar Grove, Randy (Kathy) Will of Port Washington, Renee Buser of Cedar Grove, and Ronnie (Bonnie) Will of Farmington.
He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Will Jr.; niece Jamie Buser and nephew Terry Will.
A memorial service will be celebrated at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, January 31, 2022, at Open Door Bible Church (3420 Highway LL, Port Washington, WI 53074). The family will receive visitors at the church from 3:30-5:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorials are appreciated to Ascension Wisconsin Foundation at Foundation.ascension.org/wisconsin.
The family would like to thank the Cancer Care and ICU staff at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Ozaukee.
The Eernisse Funeral Home of Port Washington is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.