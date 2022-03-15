WEST BEND
Russell L. “Russ” Feltz
March 24, 1947 - March 10, 2022
Russell L. “Russ” Feltz, age 74 years, of West Bend, was called home to be with the Lord on March 10, 2022 at Cedar Community in West Bend surrounded by his loving family.
Russ was born on March 24, 1947, in Baraboo to Carl and Marie Feltz (nee Russell). He was united in marriage to Sandra J. “Sandy” Prahl on May 31, 1969, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Baraboo.
Russ graduated from Baraboo High School, and he attended Madison Area Technical College. Russ enlisted with the Army National Guard and served for six years. Then he went on to work in the footwear industry for many years.
Those Russ leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife of 52 years, Sandy; two children, Heather (Chris) Gray and Chad (Adriane) Feltz; four grandchildren, Ella, Sophia, Lyla, and Nolan. He is further survived by two brothers, a sister, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Russ was preceded in death by his oldest brother.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 21, 2022 at 12 noon at Myrhum Patten Funeral Home (1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095) with Deacon Mike Koebel officiating. The family will greet relatives and friends on Monday at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Inurnment will be at Walnut Hill Cemetery in Baraboo at a later date.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Cedar Community, Cedar Hospice, and Froedtert West Bend Hospital for their care and compassion.
