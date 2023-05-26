WEST BEND
Ruth Ann Wolf
Aug. 23, 1932 – May 25, 2023
Ruth Ann Wolf (nee Schneider), 90, of West Bend, passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023.
Ruth was born on August 23, 1932, in West Bend, to the late Alfred and Clara (nee Ollinger) Schneider. Ruth was united in marriage to Howard John Wolf on March 31, 1948 at Holy Angels Catholic Church. Howard passed away on February 21, 2005. Ruth loved to play Sheepshead, quilt, sew, decorate cakes, golf, and garden. She also volunteered at the Samaritan Nursing Home for over 40 years. Ruth taught CPR through the Red Cross. She also was a crossing guard in West Bend. Ruth loved being a mom, grandma and great-grandma.
Those left to cherish Ruth’s memory include her six children, Howard “Rusty” (Cheryl) Wolf of Eagle River, Helen Wolf of West Bend, Susan Sanger (Dave) of West Bend, Elizabeth “Betty” (Ron) Garchow of West Bend, Mark (Mary Kaye) Wolf of Rubicon, and Ann (Kurt) Krueger of Mayville; 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
In addition to Ruth’s Parents and Husband, Ruth is preceded in death by two sons, Michael and David Wolf; two grandsons, Arty Sanger III and Adam Sanger; sister, Beatrice Schneider;
VISITATION: Ruth’s family will greet relatives and friends on Monday, June 5, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m., at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 138 North 8th Ave, West Bend.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitation on June 5, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. with Father Howard Haase officiating. Burial will follow Mass at Holy Angels Catholic Cemetery.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been trusted with Ruth's arrangements.