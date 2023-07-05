NESHKORO/KEWASKUM
Ruth E. Taylor
November 16, 1944 - June 25, 2023
Ruth E. Taylor (nee Hutson), 78, from Neshkoro (formerly of Kewaskum) passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 25, 2023.
She was born on November 16, 1944, to the late Donald and Pearl (nee Reese) Hutson in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Ruth grew up in Oklahoma until moving to Menomonee Falls, where she graduated high school. On May 28, 1966, she was united in marriage to Richard Taylor. She worked in finance, insurance, and banking as an administrative assistant for many years until retirement. She and Richard moved to Neshkoro in 2003.
Ruth never knew a stranger, and enjoyed spending time with family, friends, and neighbors. In her home, all were welcome, “the more the merrier,” and you didn’t leave without a hug. She looked forward to relaxing boat rides with Richard and enjoying their time together. She will be missed by all who knew her caring soul and generous spirit.
Those Ruth leaves behind to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 53 years, Richard Taylor; two children, Brian (Shelly) Taylor and Jeff (Barb) Taylor; five grandchildren, Melissa Taylor, Jamie Tayler, Hailey (Michael) Zager, Jack Taylor, and Michael Breitzka; two brothers, Donald (Fern) Hutson and Ronald (Deborah) Hutson; two sisters-in-law, Judith Taylor and Susan (Jerry “Buzz”) Muchlenberg; two brothers-in-law, Michael Taylor and Douglas (Elizabeth) Taylor; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two sisters-in-law, Kristine Taylor and Nancy Taylor.
VISITATION: The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 215 Forest Ave., Kewaskum, from 9:30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.
SERVICE: A funeral service in remembrance of Ruth will be at the funeral home at 12:00 p.m. Burial at Peace UCC cemetery to follow.
Myrhum Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Ruth’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.