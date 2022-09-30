RIB LAKE
Ruth Edith Martin
May 12, 1926 — September 23, 2022
Ruth Edith Martin, 96, passed away on September 23, 2022, at the Rib Lake Care Center in Rib Lake.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 30, at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Rib Lake, with Fr. Jayanna Kanna officiating.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Ruth will be laid to rest in Historic St. Ann’s Cemetery near Rib Lake.
She was born on May 12, 1926, to Joseph and Appolonia Schaefer of Milwaukee.
She was also the granddaughter of Bernard Schaefer owner and founder of The Famed Schaefer Organ Company in Slinger, which was built in the early 1900s.
As a young child, her family relocated from Milwaukee to Slinger where she lived until her marriage.
She began playing the piano at a very young age so growing up in an organ factory family definitely helped.
Once out of high school, Ruth married her sweetheart, Raymond Werner (“Wernie”) Martin on August 18, 1948.
Wernie and Ruth lived in West Bend where she became organist and head of the Holy Angels Catholic Church Senior Choir. A few years later she also became organist at St. Frances Cabrini.
It’s been said by people who worked with her at church that Ruth knew Catholic liturgy as well as anyone. Holidays and Holy Days of Obligation, many priests relied on her knowledge to make a Mass memorable.
During the school year Ruth taught music at St. Boniface Catholic School in Hubertus. In addition, she also gave private lessons to many children until she retired in 1976.
In 1981, she and her husband opened up a gift shop on their property called “Homestead Haus.” Later there was a furniture shop, and the name was changed to Homestead Haus Village.
Both shops were open until Wernie and Ruth retired.
In July 1998 they relocated to Rib Lake, where two of her sons live.
While living in Rib Lake, Ruth became the organist at Good Shepherd Catholic Church. She remained organist there until the death of her husband in 2015.
Ruth was very active during her retirement. She loved to golf in spring and summer; and bowled in winter. She was on two winning bowling leagues, one in West Bend and one in Medford. She also really enjoyed playing the card game Rummy 500 with her granddaughter Anna, even though she would never win!
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wernie; parents, Joseph and Appolonia; brothers Bernard, Albert, and Joseph; and many others.
She is survived by her three sons, Jeff (Gina), Tom (Chong), Steve; and her daughter, Bonnie.
She will also be missed by her grandchildren, Dayna (Pat), Ryan (Allison), and Anna; along with five great-grandkids; and sister-in-law Lavern Decker.
Hemer-Pickerign Funeral & Cremation Services of Medford and Rib Lake is serving the family. Online condolences can be left at www.hemerfuneralservice.com.