Ruth F. Schweitzer (nee Rahlf)
Sept. 1, 1922 - Aug. 7, 2022
Ruth F. Schweitzer (nee Rahlf) of St. Anthony passed away at the age of 99 years, on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Ruth was born on September 1, 1922, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Tillie (nee Frietag) and Alex Kolva. She was united in marriage to Clemens Schweitzer on April 30, 1946. They had a loving marriage for 57 years.
Ruth was loved and cherished by her husband, family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and many friends. She loved to cook, bake, sew, garden, play sheepshead, Royal Rummy, reading, puzzles, fishing and praying her rosary. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Ruth is survived by her children Andrew (Joyce) Schweitzer, Anthony (Debbie) Schweitzer, Ann (Mike) Kampen, Alice (Gary) Rose, Allen (Bev) Schweitzer and Anita (Mike) Holz; grandchildren Joe (Renee) Schweitzer, Cindy (Jon) Marx, Jackie Schweitzer, Jessie Schweitzer, Christen (Andy) Williams, Amy (Tim) Boden, Rebecca Lallensack, Chad (Carrie) Kampen, Jeff (Steph) Schweitzer, Katie (Joe) Borchert, Nicole (Lance) Gillitzer, Jamie Rose, Luke (Linda) Schweitzer, Adam (Jenny) Schweitzer, Mitch Holz and Nick Holz; great-grandchildren Emma Gehring, Blake Williams, Kylie Williams, Koral (Ben) Kaminski, Marissa Boden, Mike Lallensack, Therese Lallensack, Lily Phipps, Mady Schweitzer, Rylie Borchart, Toni Lynn Rose, Jacob Lavanway, Grace Gillitzer, Brooklyn Gillitzer, Logan Gillitzer, Alexandria Rose, Brianna Halwas, Leland Schweitzer and Leona Schweitzer. She is further survived by sister-in-law Mary Jane Sternat, other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother Tillie Rahlf and her stepfather William Rahlf, and her father Alex Kolva, and in-laws Peter and Rose Schweitzer; her husband Clemens Schweitzer; brothers Harry (Marcella) Rahlf, Lawrence Rahlf, Leroy (Sally) Rahlf and David (Maxine) Rahlf; grandson Dean Rose; and great-granddaughter Brianna Rose.
A funeral Mass will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 4886 Highway 175, Hartford, WI 53027. The visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow at St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery.
The Phillip Funeral Home is serving the family. Call 262-338-2050 or visit online at www.phillipfuneralhome.com.